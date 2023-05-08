 Mumbai: Body of 22-year-old man with stab wounds found on Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road; further probe on
Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Body of 22-year-old man with stab wounds found on Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road; further probe on | Representative Image

Mumbai: A body of a 22-year-old man was found on Mankhurd Ghatkopar Link Road on Monday, May 8, early morning. The victim was identified as Ramzan Abdul Hamid. A case of murder is been registered by the Mankhurd police against unknown persons.

The police also recovered a knife, suspected murder weapon, from the crime scene which was lying near the body.

According to police sources, they have detained a suspect while the further probe is on.

This is breaking news, more details awaited

