Mumbai: Body of 22-year-old man with stab wounds found on Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road; further probe on

Mumbai: A body of a 22-year-old man was found on Mankhurd Ghatkopar Link Road on Monday, May 8, early morning. The victim was identified as Ramzan Abdul Hamid. A case of murder is been registered by the Mankhurd police against unknown persons.
The police also recovered a knife, suspected murder weapon, from the crime scene which was lying near the body.
According to police sources, they have detained a suspect while the further probe is on.
This is breaking news, more details awaited
