Mumbai Crime: Domestic help booked for stealing cash, jewellery worth ₹27 lakh from employer

The Gamdevi police booked a domestic help for stealing Rs27 lakh from his employer's house. Aadil Domadiya, a businessman and a Peddar Road resident, in his complaint said that he hired Harkesh Kumar alias Raju to take care of his parents. However, Raju had to leave the job due to his daughter's health condition. He suggested Sajjan Kumar Paswan to do his job till he comes back.

Domadiya said in his complaint that his sister was in dire need of money after her husband died suddenly. To help his sister, Domadiya's mother had sold some jewelry worth ₹25 lakh. This money was kept in the cupboard of Domadiya's bedroom, which Paswan knew about.

Accused runs away with ₹25 lakh cash, jewellery worth ₹2 lakh

On April 29, when Domadiya's parents had gone to visit the temple, Paswan took advantage of the situation and stole ₹25 lakh in cash and jewelry worth ₹2 lakh kept in the cupboard. When Domadiya's parents returned home, Paswan was not at home.

The incident came to light on the next day when Domadiya's mother opened the cupboard and found that ₹25 lakh and jewelry were missing.

Domadiya immediately approached the police and filed a complaint at the Gamdevi police against Paswan. The police have registered an FIR against Paswan under section 381 of the IPC.