 Mumbai: BMC official arrested for taking ₹3 lakh bribe near Churchgate station
Mumbai: BMC official arrested for taking ₹3 lakh bribe near Churchgate station

Sunil Hari Bharmbe was caught red-handed by ACB officials while accepting the money near Churchgate station on Saturday.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 09:41 PM IST
Representational Image

The Mumbai Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Sunil Hari Bharmbe, sub engineer (maintenance) with additional charge of Assistant engineer, BMC A Ward, while accepting a bribe of ₹3 lakh. Bharmbe had demanded the bribe in return for not demolishing an illegal construction inside a cafe.

According to the information received from ACB, the complainant owns the La Fume Cafe and Hookah Parlor in Churchgate. On April 26, two employees of BMC A Ward visited the cafe and asked the shop owner to meet Bharmbe in his office, the complaint said.

Accused demanded ₹5 lakh bribe

Accordingly, the shop owner went to Bharmbe's office to meet him. Bharmbe then demanded ₹5 lakh for not taking action against an illegal construction inside the cafe. When the complainant showed his inability to give that much money, Bharmbe agreed to settle the matter at ₹3 lakh.

However, the complainant approached the Mumbai unit office of ACB and filed a complaint against Bharmbe.

Caught red-handed

Bharmbe was caught red-handed by ACB officials while accepting the money near Churchgate station on Saturday.

An ACB official said that a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 has been registered against Bharmbe.

