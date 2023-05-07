Mumbai: BMC officials find floating materials in nullahs despite 66% desilting work completion

Representative Image

Even though 66% of the desilting work has been completed, senior civic officials noticed floating materials in the nullahs at several places during their visit on Saturday. As a result, the civic authorities have directed officials to find a way to prevent such materials from clogging the drains.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began desilting major and minor nullahs on March 15, and as of May 6, around 66% of the work has been completed. The remaining work is expected to be finished by May 31. P. Velarasu, additional municipal commissioner (projects), reviewed the desilting work and visited a few nullahs in the eastern suburbs with officials from the storm water drain department (SWD).

During the visit to Dadar-Dharavi nullah, Mahul nullah, Rafi Nagar nullah, Govandi, and other places, the officials noticed thermocol, plastic bags, furniture, rubber, and other materials floating in the nullahs that had been cleaned by the contractors. P. Velarasu directed the officials of the SWD to coordinate with the solid waste management department and find a solution to prevent floating waste from entering the drains. He also instructed the officials to schedule a meeting soon to discuss the issue.

It has been observed that residents living near the nullahs often throw waste into them, causing the garbage to accumulate in large quantities in nullahs that carry rainwater from the city to the sea. In 2021, the BMC proposed using CCTV cameras to effectively impose fines on those who throw waste into nullahs, but they found it challenging to implement. Therefore, the civic authorities are now appealing to residents living near nullahs to refrain from throwing waste into them.