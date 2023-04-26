Mumbai: Versova - Ghatkopar metro services disrupted for 45 minutes | representative/ File Photo

Mumbai: A technical problem disrupted Mumbai Metro Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar services for about 45 minutes during Wednesday's evening rush hour. Stations and services were out of bound for passengers minutes before 5pm.

Mumbai Metro One asked commuters to opt for alternate transport modes to travel the distance during the disruption period.

Services restored only after 5.30 pm

The services were restored only after 5.30 pm. During these 45 minutes, which also happen to be evening peak hour time, the passengers were inconvenienced as station gates were shut to avoid people from overcrowding at the stations and platforms.

The entire route was impacted. "Mumbai Metro One services were disrupted due to fault in electrical converter unit of a train which was evacuated at Asalpha Metro Station at around 4.45 pm. The train was withdrawn from service and normal services resumed from 5.30 PM," said the metro operator in a statement.

This isn't the first instance in the recent past of technical fault occurring in one of the fleet of trains. On March 14, one of the trains had to be withdrawn from service due to door malfunction resulting in cancellation of a few services as well as delayed operations.