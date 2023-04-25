PM Modi inaugurates India’s first Water Metro in Kochi; check features, fare, timings & route

Let us know! 👂

PM Narendra Modi launched 'Kochi Water Metro', India's first water metro, in Kerala today. Water Metro is a unique urban mass transit system with the same experience and ease of travel as the conventional metro system. It is very useful in cities like Kochi.

The world-class Kochi Water Metro is Kerala's dream project, connecting 10 islands in and around Kochi with 78 battery-operated electric hybrid boats and 38 terminals. The project has been instituted at a cost of ₹1,136.83 crore.

In the first phase, 34,000 passengers can commute on the water metro.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan posted a video on his Twitter account, terming it as 'dream project' of the state.

The Kochi water metro is expected to reduce 44,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year. The KWM's boats that can be monitored and controlled from the state-of-the-art Operating Control Centre are being built by Cochin Shipyard.

Route, timing, and fare

In the first phase, the water metro will start sailing on two routes: High Court-Vypin and Vyttila-Kakkanad.

The operations on the first route will begin on April 26 and on the second route on April 27.

One can travel from High Court to Vypin in just 20 minutes and from Kakkanad to Vytilla in 25 minutes.

The minimum ticket fare would be ₹20 and the maximum ₹40 for the two routes.

Frequent commuters can opt for weekly, monthly, or quarterly passes. The commuters can use Kochi One Card to travel seamlessly on both Kochi Metro and Kochi Water Metro.

One can obtain a ticket digitally through the Kochi One App.

Boat services will be available for 12 hours a day at an interval of 15 minutes.