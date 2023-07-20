Mumbai Police Nabs Absconding Accused In Dindoshi Attempt To Murder Case

Representational Image |

The Mumbai crime branch has successfully apprehended the absconding accused in the Dindoshi police station attempted murder case. The accused, identified as Shivanand Omprakash Mishra, alias Dabbu (32), was arrested from Nalasopara by Crime Branch Unit Three.

The arrest comes after a year of extensive efforts to locate Dabbu, who was booked for attempted murder at Dindoshi police station in June 2020.

Years of Concealment

Shivanand Omprakash Mishra, also known as Dabbu, had managed to evade authorities and conceal his identity for three years before being captured. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, he had been on the run since committing the crime.

However, the diligent officers of Unit Three received crucial information about Dabbu's whereabouts, leading to his arrest in Gauraipada, Nalasopara.

DCP Crime Branch Balsinh Rajput confirmed that Dabbu has been apprehended and handed over to the Dindoshi police station for further investigation.

A Violent Encounter

The incident in June 2020 occurred when Dabbu's vehicle collided with Mintu Bhardwaj's, resulting in a heated altercation between the two individuals. Both of them reside in the same locality. Holding onto his anger from the quarrel, Dabbu, along with his friend Dastgir Sheikh, attacked Mintu and his companion with a knife, leaving Mintu with a stab wound to the stomach.

Following the incident, an FIR was filed by Dindoshi police, leading to the arrest of Dastgir Sheikh. However, Dabbu managed to evade arrest until now, with a total of five FIRs registered against him in Dindoshi and one in Kurar police station.

These cases include charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, and assault.

The Mumbai police are now further investigating the matter, seeking to bring all those involved to justice.

