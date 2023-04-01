Mumbai traffic cops issue 2-month-long diversions in Dindoshi; check alternative routes

Mumbai traffic cops issue 2-month-long diversions for commuters travelling from Bandra to Dahisar; check alternative routes | PTI

The Mumbai traffic police on Friday evening issued a traffic advisory for commuters travelling from Bandra to Dahisar.

As per the advisory due to ongoing work at Dudhsagar Road North Bound under Dindoshi Traffic Division (Goregaon East), passengers travelling from Bandra to Dahisar during evening rush hour should use S.V Road and New Link Road as much as possible.

The order has also temporarily banned the movement of all types of vehicles going to Dudhasagar Road, towards Mohan Gokhale/Oberoi Mall, to decrease congestion. The restrictions will remain in place till May 31.

What does the advisory say?

In the jurisdiction of Dindoshi Traffic Division for better traffic regulation and to decrease traffic congestion all types of vehicle going to Dudhasagar road, Goregaon (E), Mumbai are diverted on the parallel road, the notification said.

As per the notification, all vehicles coming from WEH Northbound towards Dudhasagar road straight towards Oberoi Mall junction.

All vehicles coming from Goregaon Station (E) towards Dudhasagar road will be taking a left turn on WEH North Bound via Aarey Junction towards Oberai Mall Junction, it said.

All vehicles coming from Aarey colony towards Dudhasagar road will be taking a right turn on WEH North-bound via Aarey Junction towards Oberai Mall Junction, it added.

As road work is going on at Dudhsagar Road North Bound under Dindoshi Traffic Division (Goregaon East). Passengers traveling from Bandra to Dahisar during evening rush hour should use S.V Road and New Link Road as much as possible.#mtptrafficupdates pic.twitter.com/UxtOpfhlP0 — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) March 31, 2023

Read Also Mumbai traffic cops announce diversions as MMRCL undertakes construction of underground Dadar Metro...