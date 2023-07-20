Mumbai News: Women's Commission's Letter To Mumbai Police Seeks Thorough Probe Into Kirit Somaiya's Video

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has on July 18 sent a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and sought a thorough investigation into the incident involving BJP ex-MP Kirit Somaiya. The Women's Commission has instructed the police to expedite the inquiry process investigation and submit a fact-finding report.

Many organizations asked MSCW to intervene

Following the viral video, numerous social organizations approached the Women's Commission seeking intervention. Responding to these concerns, the Women's Commission promptly wrote to Mumbai Police Commissioner, urging them to conduct a swift and comprehensive investigation.

Maharashtra state commission for women writes to Mumbai police commissioner asking to submit the factual report over purported eight hours (34 different clips ) virtual sex video clips of former BJP Lok sabha MP Kirit Somaiya early. ⁦@NewIndianXpress⁩ pic.twitter.com/AH6tQJ2TkY — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) July 19, 2023

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women also tweeted about the matter, acknowledging the public interest and involvement in seeking justice. As anticipation grows, everyone is awaiting the Mumbai Police's report on the Kirit Somaiya video case.

The Women's Commission takes action based on the complaint of the women concerned. In some cases, action is taken on the suo moto principle. Only after the report from the Mumbai Police will it decide the further course of action, said Rupali Chakankar, Chairperson, Maharashtra State Commission for Women.

