Mumbai News: 'Guilty Will Be Punished, None Will Be Spared', Fadnavis Assures Probe Into Kirit Somaiya's Compromising Video

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya

A thorough inquiry will be conducted into the videos featuring former MP in compromising position, Home minister and DCM Devendra Fadnavis assured the legislative council here on Tuesday even as the issue related to the leaked video rocked the House as it was being raised by leader of opposition Ambadas Danve in the Upper House of the state legislature.

"In the case of former MP Kirit Somaiya’s viral video, the entire matter will be thoroughly investigated at the senior level, and no one will be spared," Fadnavis said. He also assured the House that all the complaints will be investigated and the matter will not be suppressed.

Fadnavis also informed the House that the the former MP himself has demanded an inquiry into the case.

As soon as the question hour ended the leader of opposition in the house Ambadas Danve raised the issue of the viral video. "I have a pen drive full of such objectionable videos of him. I will hand over the pen drive to the deputy chairperson of the House and urge her to thoroughly investigate the matter," Danve said. He also quipped that the House would like to know whether the inquiry will be conducted by the ED or the CBI, in a sarcastic reference to Somaiya's style of levelling allegations against opposition leaders.

Former MP accused of sextortion

Danve also accused the former MP of sextorting some of the women officials in the state government by threatening them of action from agencies like CBI and ED.

Several videos in the pen drive have derogatory remarks about Marathi women, Danve said while accusing the MP for his 'anti-Maharashtra' attitude.

A news channel, on Monday evening, had run a video that featured the former MP in compromising position, which shook up the political circles in the state. While Shiv Sena and NCP members resorted to demonstrations at several places across the state, the parties ensured that the issue is also debated in the legislature.

Meanwhile, Somaiya, in his letter written to DCM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said that he has not done anything wrong to any woman and hence the videos need to be thoroughly investigated.

The videos need to be thoroughly investigated

Deputy Chairperson of the House Dr Neelam Gorhe, while concluding the debate over the issue said that the woman who apparently has shot the video will have to come forward and file a complaint.

"I appeal to the woman, if she is listening to the discussion in the House, she should come forward and lodge a complaint in this regard. I also assure her that she should trust the House that she will get justice," Dr Gorhe said. She also added that the media needs to handle such cases responsibly and observe restraint, like blurring the videos, while airing them keeping in view that the news channels are watched even by children at home.

