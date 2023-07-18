 'Disgusted By Kirit Somaiya Video': Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad Demands Action Against BJP Leader For 'Immoral Behaviour'
'Disgusted By Kirit Somaiya Video': Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad Demands Action Against BJP Leader For 'Immoral Behaviour'

The Congress leader chastised BJP's Somaiya for the video and also criticised the BJP and asked if the party would take action against Somaiya over the video.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
article-image
Varsha Gaikwad raised the issue of Kirit Somaiya's video |

Professor Varsha Gaikwad, Mumbai Regional Congress Committee President, reacted on the alleged video of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya gone viral, which was also shown by a Marathi news channel with the claim that Somaiya "harrassed many women". In a long post on micro-logging site Twitter, the Congress leader chastised BJP's Somaiya for the alleged video featuring him and asked if the BJP would take action against Somaiya over the video.

"Disgusted by the video of #KiritSomaiya exposed by a Marathi news channel. The self styled torchbearer of probity in governance has now been exposed. Those whose morals are questionable have been pretending to be arbiters of public morality. On one hand his party talks of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' and on the other its leaders are routinely found to be indulging in immoral behaviour," read Gaikwad's post.

Speaking on BJP more than ready to take up issues against rival party leaders whenever any issue crops up containing the names of opposition leaders, she said in her tweet, "Time and again, it has been proven that their 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' slogan is nothing but 'Betiyon Ko Bhajpa Netaon Se Bachao'. The @BJP4India is always quick to condemn even made up transgressions of opposition leaders. Now will it take action against one of its own or not?"

Somaiya video causes a furore

An alleged shirtless video of Somaiya showing him in a compromising position surfaced on social media and a Marathi news channel late on Monday evening. Immediately, the video became the talking point in the political and public cirlces of Mumbai. "A video clip of me was shown on a news channel. Claimed that I have harrassed many women & many such video clips available & complaints received against Me. I have never abused any woman. Request Devendra Fadnavis to investigate such allegations and verify the authenticity of Videos," tweeted Somaiya on the issue.

