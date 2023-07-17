Viral Video: Kirit Somaiya Caught In Compromising Position; BJP Leader Alleges 'Political Conspiracy'

In a sensational development, a video allegedly featuring senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya in a compromising position has surfaced online, causing shockwaves throughout the political landscape. The emergence of this private video, involving a prominent figure like Kirit Somaiya, has ignited intense speculation and sparked widespread discussions.

Marathi news channel 'Lokshahi' has claimed possession of the video footage, although they have taken precautions by blurring the explicit content and protecting the identity of the woman involved. During a live show, Kamlesh Sutar, Editor of Lokshahi, expressed their intention not to invade anyone's privacy but to seek clarification from Somaiya regarding the video's authenticity and any related complaints.

Sutar further revealed that multiple clips, similar to the one involving Somaiya, featuring various individuals have also come to their attention. The channel stressed that although the airing of such content may be viewed as an intrusion of privacy, the importance of Somaiya's position within a major political party necessitated addressing any potential surveillance or wrongdoing.

The channel expressed astonishment at the compromising situation involving a figure like Somaiya, who himself frequently accuses opposition leaders of corruption and misconduct, raising the possibility of a conspiracy.

Political reactions come in after Somaiya's video surfaces

NCP leader of Sharad Pawar faction, Vidya Chavan, said that Kirit Somaiya does not have any moral right to mud-sling at other when he himself has indulged in obscene things.

"I personally felt disappointed by the video footage involving Kirit Somaiya. His aggressive behavior and offensive gestures are concerning. As a prominent figure known for exposing corruption, if such misconduct is true, I believe appropriate action should be taken," Chavan said.

Rupali Thombre-Patil, leader of Ajit Pawar NCP faction, stated that it is essential to investigate the authenticity of this video and take necessary legal measures. "The emergence of such a video in this manner is highly serious and regrettable. Kirit Somaiya is a well-known personality who has exposed numerous instances of corruption. If videos of this nature do exist, it is imperative to initiate proper legal proceedings," she said.

Congress' Yashomati Thakur also slammed Somaiya and the BJP. "BJP leaders, who often lecture about morality, should have the courage to hold Kirit Somaiya accountable and take lawful action against him. He has been accused of leading a deceptive public life and now needs to come forward and address these allegations. Such revelations can tarnish the public image of those who hypocritically advocate campaigns like 'Save Daughters, Educate Daughters'," Thakur said.

Somaiya cries political conspiracy

Soon after the video went viral, Kirit Somaiya penned a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the responsibility of the home ministry, urging for a thorough investigation into the contentious video aired by Lokshahi.

He claims that the release of the video, on the inaugural day of the assembly session, was politically motivated with the intent to tarnish his reputation.

"I am innocent," he added. Furthermore, he stated, "I have challenged influential individuals, and now they seek retribution through deplorable methods."

Somaiya expressed confidence that a police inquiry would ultimately reveal the truth.

