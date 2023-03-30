 Kirit Somaiya meets Pune top cop over probe into attack in February last year
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneKirit Somaiya meets Pune top cop over probe into attack in February last year

Kirit Somaiya meets Pune top cop over probe into attack in February last year

Somaiya had filed a police complaint claiming functionaries of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena had attacked him in the Pune Municipal Corporation headquarter complex on February 5, 2022.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya | PTI

Former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirit Somaiya on Thursday said he met Pune police commissioner Retesh Kumaarr in connection with an attack on the former in February last year.

Read Also
ED case against Hasan Mushrif: Bombay HC directs judicial probe on how Kirit Somaiya got FIR copy
article-image

Complaint was filed after he was attacked at PMC

Somaiya had filed a police complaint claiming functionaries of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena had attacked him in the Pune Municipal Corporation headquarter complex on February 5, 2022.

He claimed police had so far identified 28 persons involved in the alleged attack on him, which took place when he had come to complain about irregularities in contracts of jumbo COVID-19 facilities.

"I have met new police commissioner Retesh Kumaarr. There is satisfying progress in the case now. As many as 28 persons involved in the attack have been identified, while efforts are on to trace seven more," he told reporters.

Read Also
Shraddha murder case: Father Vikas, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya to meet Mira Bhayandar Police...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: 'Modi Hatava, Desh Vaachva' posters in city (Watch Video)

Pune: 'Modi Hatava, Desh Vaachva' posters in city (Watch Video)

Pune: Two-day National Design Summit inaugurated at Dr DY Patil School of Design

Pune: Two-day National Design Summit inaugurated at Dr DY Patil School of Design

Kirit Somaiya meets Pune top cop over probe into attack in February last year

Kirit Somaiya meets Pune top cop over probe into attack in February last year

Pune: GMRT observations question decades-long understanding of Gamma Ray Bursts

Pune: GMRT observations question decades-long understanding of Gamma Ray Bursts

Pune: 21-year-old dies by suicide at BJ medical college, exam stress says police

Pune: 21-year-old dies by suicide at BJ medical college, exam stress says police