'Never Abused Any Woman': Kirit Somaiya Requests Dy CM Fadnavis To Probe Allegations & Authenticity Of Viral Video |

Mumbai: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya who was allegedly seen in a compromising position in viral video that surfaced on the internet a day ago demanded a thorough investigation in the matter clarifying that he is innocent in the case. In a letter penned to the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dated July 17, Somaiya urged Fadnavis, who also holds the Home Ministry, to launch a thorough probe into the matter over the authenticity of the viral video.

Somaiya took it to his official Twitter handle and posted a picture of the letter. He stated that he never abused any woman and requested Fadnavis to launch a probe in the matter.

"A video clip of me was shown on a news channel. Claimed that I have harrassed many women & many such video clips available & complaints received against Me. I have never abused any woman. Request Devendra Fadnavis to investigate such allegations and verify the authenticity of Videos," tweeted Somaiya.

Somaiya's Video Went Viral A Day Ago

In a stunning and controversial development, a video allegedly featuring Kirit Somaiya surfaced online, sending shockwaves throughout the political landscape on Monday evening. The video's emergence has triggered intense speculation and widespread discussions, raising questions about privacy invasion and political conspiracy.

Lokshahi Claims Possession Of Video

Marathi news channel 'Lokshahi' claims to possess the video footage, but it has taken precautions by blurring explicit content and protecting the identity of the woman involved. The channel's editor, Kamlesh Sutar, has expressed the intention not to invade anyone's privacy but to seek clarification from Somaiya regarding the video's authenticity and any associated complaints.

Sutar further revealed that multiple clips with similar compromising situations have also come to their attention, adding to the gravity of the situation.

Ethical Dilemma and the Decision to Air the Video

Kamlesh Sutar, the editor of Lokshahi, faced an ethical dilemma when deciding whether to broadcast the private video on live television. He acknowledged the concerns regarding privacy invasion and carefully selected appropriate content to be aired while blurring explicit material.

However, he defended the decision to proceed with the story due to Somaiya's significant role in exposing corruption and financial wrongdoings in various deals.

