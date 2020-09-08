Mumbai Police files 'abetment of suicide' case against Sushant's sisters, transfers to CBI as per SC order

Rhea said in her statement, “Sushant had been undergoing treatment for various mental health issued and had been diagnosed as suffering from Bipolar Disorder and severe depression and Anxiety by multiple renowned doctors. However, he was not disciplined in respect of his treatment and would often abruptly stop his medication to the dismay of his doctors and myself.

In the morning of June 8, Sushant had been on his mobile phone incessantly and when I enquired what he was doing, he showed me the messages he was exchanging with his sister Priyanka Singh. When I had seen the messages, I was shocked upon reading the said messages as his sister Priyanka had sent him a list of medications to take. I explained to the Sushant Singh that considering the seriousness of his condition and the fact that he already had medications prescribed by the well-known psychiatrist from Mumbai who had examined and treated him over several months and hence I said he ought not to take any other medication, which was prescribed by his sister Priyanka, who has no medical degree.

However, Sushant was disagreed with me on this aspect and further informed me that he would only take the medicine prescribed by her sister Priyanka Singh. Sushant Singh then proceeded to ask me to leave the house as his other sister Meetu Singh was coming to live with him and would take care of him. Thus, I left our residence at Mount Blanc, Bandra, Mumbai and this was last time that I saw the Sushant alive.”