Mumbai Police files 'abetment of suicide' case against Sushant's sisters, transfers to CBI as per SC order

The Bandra Police filed an FIR against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Priyanka and Meetu Singh for abetment of suicide.
This comes after Rajput’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police against Priyanka, and Delhi hospital doctor for providing a bogus prescription for depression and anxiety drugs.
"Sushant died within five days after obtaining this unlawful prescription," Chakraborty said in her complaint.
According to the FIR, the duo has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 464 (making a false document), 465 (punishment for forgery), 466 (forgery of record of Court or of public register, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 474 (having possession of document), 306 (abetment of suicide) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.
Besides that, they have also been booked under Sections 8(1) - prohibition of certain activities relating to property derived from offence, 21 (punishment for contravention in relation to manufactured drugs and preparation), 22 (punishment for contravention in relation to psychotropic substances) and 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
Rajput’s family have long maintained that they didn't know the about the actor's depression or other mental health issues.
However, according to chats accessed by India Today, Sushant’s sister Priyanka was aware of her brother's deteriorating mental health, and was sending him prescriptions, recommended for treating anxiety and depression.
The conversation is said to have taken place on June 8; the day Rhea left Sushant’s Bandra residence.
Priyanka also said in the chat that if he was unable to get the medicines as the prescription was from Delhi, he could say it was an online consultation.
Rhea said in her statement, “Sushant had been undergoing treatment for various mental health issued and had been diagnosed as suffering from Bipolar Disorder and severe depression and Anxiety by multiple renowned doctors. However, he was not disciplined in respect of his treatment and would often abruptly stop his medication to the dismay of his doctors and myself.
In the morning of June 8, Sushant had been on his mobile phone incessantly and when I enquired what he was doing, he showed me the messages he was exchanging with his sister Priyanka Singh. When I had seen the messages, I was shocked upon reading the said messages as his sister Priyanka had sent him a list of medications to take. I explained to the Sushant Singh that considering the seriousness of his condition and the fact that he already had medications prescribed by the well-known psychiatrist from Mumbai who had examined and treated him over several months and hence I said he ought not to take any other medication, which was prescribed by his sister Priyanka, who has no medical degree.
However, Sushant was disagreed with me on this aspect and further informed me that he would only take the medicine prescribed by her sister Priyanka Singh. Sushant Singh then proceeded to ask me to leave the house as his other sister Meetu Singh was coming to live with him and would take care of him. Thus, I left our residence at Mount Blanc, Bandra, Mumbai and this was last time that I saw the Sushant alive.”
Mumbai Police PRO said in a statement that in line with orders of the Supreme Court, the case is duly transferred to CBI for further investigation.