Rhea Chakraborty files complaint against Sushant's sister Priyanka for providing bogus medical prescription

Actress Rhea Chakraborty filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and others for providing a bogus medical prescription.

The offences come under Forgery, NDPS Act of 1985 and Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines 2020.

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde confirmed the news on Monday.

"Sushant died within five days after obtaining this unlawful prescription," Rhea Chakraborty said in her complaint.

The complaint filed alleges that a bogus medical prescription depicted Sushant Singh Rajput as an Out Patient Department patient at the hospital in Delhi, when in fact he was in Mumbai on June 8.

The statement further read: "When he was in Mumbai on 8th June 2020 prescribing schedule drugs, which are listed in Schedule of NDPS Act listed at items 36 and 37 as Psychotropic Substances and Tele Medicines Practice Guidelines 3.7.4 dealing with Prohibited List, which prohibits prescribing of any Narcotic or Psychotropic Substance listed in the NDPS Act. It is a misconduct under 3.7.1.4 of the Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines."