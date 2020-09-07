Rhea Chakraborty files complaint against Sushant's sister Priyanka for providing bogus medical prescription

Actress Rhea Chakraborty filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and others for providing a bogus medical prescription.
The offences come under Forgery, NDPS Act of 1985 and Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines 2020.
Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde confirmed the news on Monday.
"Sushant died within five days after obtaining this unlawful prescription," Rhea Chakraborty said in her complaint.
The complaint filed alleges that a bogus medical prescription depicted Sushant Singh Rajput as an Out Patient Department patient at the hospital in Delhi, when in fact he was in Mumbai on June 8.
The statement further read: "When he was in Mumbai on 8th June 2020 prescribing schedule drugs, which are listed in Schedule of NDPS Act listed at items 36 and 37 as Psychotropic Substances and Tele Medicines Practice Guidelines 3.7.4 dealing with Prohibited List, which prohibits prescribing of any Narcotic or Psychotropic Substance listed in the NDPS Act. It is a misconduct under 3.7.1.4 of the Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines."
Rajput’s family have long maintained that they didn't know the about the actor's depression or other mental health issues.
However, according to chats accessed by India Today, Sushant’s sister Priyanka was aware of her brother's deteriorating mental health, and was sending him prescriptions, recommended for treating anxiety and depression.
The conversation is said to have taken place on June 8; the day Rhea left Sushant’s Bandra residence.
Priyanka also said in the chat that if he was unable to get the medicines as the prescription was from Delhi, he could say it was an online consultation.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 21 questioned and recorded the statement of Priyanka, in connection with a money laundering case probe linked to the actor's death.
According to reports, Sushant had made Priyanka a nominee to his investments, just a month before he was found hanging in his Bandra apartment.
Earlier in the day, Rhea appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the second consecutive day in connection with the ongoing probe into a possible drugs connection in Sushant's death.
On Sunday, she appeared before the NCB for the first time and was subjected to a six-hour grilling amid speculations that the actress would be arrested as investigators went hammer and tongs after drugs-related allegations emerged in the death case.
