Sushant's chat with bank representative suggest his sister Priyanka was made nominee in May 2020: Report

As the death case of the actor is getting murkier with each passing day, a recent development is once again raising some serious questions on the claims made by Sushant's family.

Father of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput K.K. Singh had filed an FIR in Patna accusing six people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide. FIR also claimed that the accused individuals had defrauded Sushant of Rs 17 crores.

Rajput's father alleged that Rhea used to control Sushant's ATM and credit cards, and that money was deposited in the accounts of her family members. Sushant's account in Kotak, Mahindra bank was emptied by her, he alleged. However, a latest report suggests that Sushant's finances weren't controlled by Rhea and he had made his sister Priyanka Singh a nominee in his investments in May 2020.

India Today recently shared exclusively accessed chats between Rajput and a private bank representative, where the two had discussed details of an investment the 'Kai Po Che' actor was about to make. The chats revealed that Sushant had made Priyanka a nominee, just a month before he was found hanging in his Bandra apartment.