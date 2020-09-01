New chats of Sushant's sister Priyanka arranging anti-depressants for the actor shed light on mental health angle

Family of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his apartment here on June 14, have long maintained that they didn't know the about the actor's depression or other mental health issues. However, recently accessed chats between Sushant and his sister Priyanka Singh reveal that she was not just aware of her brother's deteriorating mental health, but was also sending him prescriptions.

According to the chats, exclusively accessed by India Today, the 'Kai Po Che' actor and his sister Priyanka had a conversation over WhatsApp on June 8, the day Rhea Chakrabprty left his Bandra apartment. The chats show the siblings talking about drugs which are recommended for treating anxiety and depression.

Here's the chat:

Priyanka: First take (name of the medicine) for a week then start (name of the medicine) 10 mg once everyday after breakfast. Keep (name of the medicine) handy whenever there is anxiety attack.

Sushant: ok Sonudi.

Sushant: No one will give without prescription

Priyanka: Let me see if I manage

A missed voice call

Priyanka: Babu call me.. I have to send the prescription.

Priyanka: My friend here is a renowned doctor who can get you connected to the best doctor in Mumbai all confidential.. so don’t worry

Priyanka then sent a prescription to Sushant on WhatsApp and said that if he was unable to get the medicines as the prescription was from Delhi, he could say it was an online consultation.