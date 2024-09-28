Mumbai: Police Constable Dies After Falling Off From Crowded Local Train Between Bhandup And Nahur, Left Injured Overnight

Representational Image

A 30-year-old railway police constable died on Wednesday after falling from a local train. Amit Dnyaneshwar Gondake, a police constable, was on his way home after completing his duty when the tragic incident occurred between Bhandup and Nahur railway stations.

A report has been filed with the Kurla Railway Police regarding the incident. The accident is speculated to have happened due to the constable hanging by the door in the crowded train amidst the heavy rains that disrupted services in Mumbai on Wednesday. Every station was packed with passengers, adding to the chaos. Sadly, Gondake remained lying near the railway tracks with serious injuries throughout the night.

Gondake, who was stationed at the Andheri Railway Police Station, was heading to Dombivli after his shift. He boarded a local train after taking the metro from Andheri to Ghatkopar around 9.30 pm. Unfortunately, between Bhandup and Nahur stations, he lost his balance and fell from the moving train. He suffered severe injuries to his head, shoulder, and hand due to the fall.

His skull was fractured, and he sustained injuries to other parts of his body. Due to the heavy rain and lack of immediate assistance, Gondake remained critically injured throughout the night. It wasn't until 7 am on Thursday (September 26) that a passenger informed the Kurla Railway Police that a severely injured man was lying by the side of the track. Sadly, Gondake passed away due to the lack of timely medical attention. The Kurla railway police registered an accidental death report.