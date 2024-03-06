Mumbai Accident: Woman Police Constable Falls Off Local Train Gets Hit By Another, Dies At Nahur Railway Station

Representational Image

Mumbai: A woman police constable lost her life on March 5 at Nahur railway station after falling from a local train. Ashwini Domade, 27, was travelling on the footboard with her husband. She fell off following a jerk when the train started. At that very moment, another train came from the opposite side and hit her fatally.

Her husband, with help from the railway police and a porter, transported her to Fortis Hospital in an ambulance. She was pronounced dead at 2.10pm, and her body was subsequently sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

SI Police Of Kurla Railway Station Addresses The Accident

Senior police inspector of Kurla railway station, Sambhaji Yadav said, “The police tried to transport her to the nearby Agarwal Hospital in Mulund but her husband insisted on admitting her to Fortis Hospital. CCTV footage revealed that the slow local stopped at Nahur station, and she fell when it started again.

"Despite her husband’s attempt to save her by holding her hand, she slipped, and her head struck the fast local train heading towards Dombivali. Her husband immediately jumped down and brought her up onto the platform”, he added

Victim's Aspiration To Join Police Force

Ashwini, who worked at the police headquarters in Thane, had been married for three years and resided in Kalwa East. Her husband worked in a private company and aspired to join the police service.