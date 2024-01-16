 Kanpur Accident Video: Man Attempts To Cross Railway Track With His Cycle, Crushed By Speeding Train (WATCH)
Kanpur Accident Video: Man Attempts To Cross Railway Track With His Cycle, Crushed By Speeding Train (WATCH)

In the video, many others apart from the man who unfortunately got hit by the train were seen crossing the railway line despite the date being closed

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
In a shocking video that has surfaced on X (Formerly known as twitter, a man walking with a cycle on a railway track was run over by a speeding train on Sunday afternoon in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. In the video it can be clearly seen that the railway fatak was shut, and everyone was waiting patiently for a green signal for crossing the railway track. A man however, violating the railway traffic protocol is seen walking along with his bicycle in a bid to cross the railway line. Unfortunately, a train just speedily came and crushed the man who lost his life on the spot.

Warning: Disturbing video, viewer discretion is recommended

Similar incident in U.P's Jalaun

The incident took place just a day after a girl lost her life and another got seriously injured when a train hit them while they were on their way to coaching centres in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district. Two friends, Varsha (18 years old) and Kajol (17 years old) were trying to cross the Ajnari railway crossing in order to get to their coaching centres in the Orai area when an unknown train hit them. According to police officials, Kajol died on the spot and Varsha was injured critically. Police rushed to the spot after being alerted by the people living near the crossing.

