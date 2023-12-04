West Bengal Train Accident Video: Kolkata-Radhikapur Express Collides With Truck At Crossing In Murshidabad; Alert Loco-Pilot Averts Major Mishap

Kolkata-Radhikapur Express Collides With Truck At Crossing In Murshidabad | Twitter | ANI

Kolkata, December 4: Passengers of Kolkata-Radhikapur Express had a narrow escape after it collided with a truck rushing through a crossing at Farakka in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, Railway sources said on Monday. Although there were no casualties, around 15 passengers were injured in the incident that took place late on Sunday night.

#WATCH | Farakka, West Bengal: Radhikapur Express collided with a truck. The train derailed between Dhulianganga and Ballalpur at 0124 hrs. The engine derailed and caught fire. It was detached immediately, and the fire was extinguished. No causality was reported. pic.twitter.com/hTgQKDA2Kd — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

One of the compartments of the train had caught fire due to the collision. However, two fire-tenders reached the spot and soon brought the fire under control. Senior railways and Railway Protection (RPF) rushed to the sport in the wee hours.

Sources said that the loco-pilot of the train tried to avoid the collision by applying the emergency brake. Though this could not avoid the accident completely, it reduced the severity of the accident.

As per the railway officers, had the loco-pilot not been alert and applied the emergency brake, the severity of the accident could have been much more. Due to the impact of the collision, the truck was severely damaged and so were the railway tracks.

This led to brief disruption of train services on the route. While some trains had to be cancelled, the others were diverted. However, railway sources said that the situation has started becoming normal there since Monday morning and train services have been restored.

Resumption of services through the up line may stake some more time, the sources added. Alternate transport arrangements were made for those travelling by the affected Radhikapur Express.