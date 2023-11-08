MEMU Train Derails In Odisha's Sambalpur After Colliding With A Cow, No Injuries Reported; Visuals Surface

A MEMU passenger train derailed in Sambalpur, Odisha on Wednesday evening after hitting a cow. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, according to Railway officials.

According to initial reports, a train heading from Jharsuguda to Sambalpur derailed near Sarala after colliding with a cow. While traveling on the Sarla-Sambalpur route, at around 6:25 pm, four wheels of a carriage from the 08169 Jharsuguda-Sambalpur MEMU Passenger Special came off the tracks when it unexpectedly encountered a cow on the rail.

VIDEO | A MEMU passenger train derailed reportedly after hitting a cow near Sarala in Odisha's Sambalpur district. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/CvZdxY3KIj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 8, 2023

East Coast Railway (ECoR) issued a statement, explaining that the trolley of the fourth carriage from the locomotive went off the track. Although one rail line was obstructed, there were no reported injuries.

The Sambalpur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and their team have arrived at the scene, and they are currently engaged in the process of restoring the railway tracks. An Accident Relief Train, equipped with the required materials for track restoration and medical assistance, has also reached the location. It is estimated that the restoration work will take approximately two hours. We are awaiting additional information on this matter.

