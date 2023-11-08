 MEMU Train Derails In Odisha's Sambalpur After Colliding With A Cow, No Injuries Reported; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMEMU Train Derails In Odisha's Sambalpur After Colliding With A Cow, No Injuries Reported; Visuals Surface

MEMU Train Derails In Odisha's Sambalpur After Colliding With A Cow, No Injuries Reported; Visuals Surface

According to initial reports, a train heading from Jharsuguda to Sambalpur derailed near Sarala after colliding with a cow.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 09:02 PM IST
article-image

A MEMU passenger train derailed in Sambalpur, Odisha on Wednesday evening after hitting a cow. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, according to Railway officials.

According to initial reports, a train heading from Jharsuguda to Sambalpur derailed near Sarala after colliding with a cow. While traveling on the Sarla-Sambalpur route, at around 6:25 pm, four wheels of a carriage from the 08169 Jharsuguda-Sambalpur MEMU Passenger Special came off the tracks when it unexpectedly encountered a cow on the rail.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) issued a statement, explaining that the trolley of the fourth carriage from the locomotive went off the track. Although one rail line was obstructed, there were no reported injuries.

The Sambalpur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and their team have arrived at the scene, and they are currently engaged in the process of restoring the railway tracks. An Accident Relief Train, equipped with the required materials for track restoration and medical assistance, has also reached the location. It is estimated that the restoration work will take approximately two hours. We are awaiting additional information on this matter.

Read Also
2 Wagons of Empty Goods Train Derail at Vasai Road Station Yard, Disrupting Train Movements on One...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Uttar Pradesh ATS Arrests Suspected ISIS Operative From Bhilai

Chhattisgarh: Uttar Pradesh ATS Arrests Suspected ISIS Operative From Bhilai

Bengaluru: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Meets Congress Leader DK Shivakumar At His Residence To Discuss...

Bengaluru: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Meets Congress Leader DK Shivakumar At His Residence To Discuss...

MEMU Train Derails In Odisha's Sambalpur After Colliding With A Cow, No Injuries Reported; Visuals...

MEMU Train Derails In Odisha's Sambalpur After Colliding With A Cow, No Injuries Reported; Visuals...

Watch: Karnataka Minister Makes Bodyguard Put Up His Shoe, Claims 'Hip Joint & Knee' Problem After...

Watch: Karnataka Minister Makes Bodyguard Put Up His Shoe, Claims 'Hip Joint & Knee' Problem After...

Elvish Yadav Rave Party Row: Rescued Snakes Released In Forest; Inquiry Report Finds Missing Venom...

Elvish Yadav Rave Party Row: Rescued Snakes Released In Forest; Inquiry Report Finds Missing Venom...