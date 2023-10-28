 2 Wagons of Empty Goods Train Derail at Vasai Road Station Yard, Disrupting Train Movements on One Route
The incident occurred at around 5.15 pm and no one was injured in the incident

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 12:52 AM IST
2 Wagons of Empty Goods Train Derail at Vasai Road Station Yard, Disrupting Train Movements on One Route | Representational image

Two wagons of an empty goods train derailed at Vasai Road station yard on the Western Railway, affecting the movement of some trains on one route on Friday evening, a railway official said. The incident occurred at around 5.15 pm and no one was injured in the incident, said a senior officer of Western Railway.

According to railway officials, the movement of some trains on the Diva-Vasai route was affected due to the derailment, but the main line remained clear.

"Two wagons of an empty goods train got uncoupled and derailed at Vasai Yard at 5.17 pm on Friday .  Due to this platform number 6 and  7infringed while Main line is clear," said an official adding that two Diva – Vasai passenger trains have been short-terminated and reversed from Kaman Road.

