 Bihar: Second Train Derailment In 48 Hours At Buxar's Raghunathpur Station; Visuals Surface
A train accident was averted in Buxar after a train engine derailed on a loop line on Friday (October 13) night. On (Wednesday) October 11 evening, several coaches of 12506 North East Express (Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi to Kamakhya in Assam) derailed near Raghunathpur station in Bihar's Buxar district.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
Visuals of the derailment at Raghunathpur station | X

Buxar: Just a few days after the tragic train incident at Bihar's Buxar district, another major accident has been averted after an engine derailed on the loop line at Raghunathpur station on Friday night. The engine which was carrying the bogies of another train to the loop line was derailed, causing chaos at the spot.

However, everybody is safe and the accident has been averted. The incident happened around 9 PM on the loop line, east of Raghunathpur station.

Track maintenance is going on near Raghunathpur station

Track maintenance is going on near Raghunathpur station after a major train accident on Wednesday when several coaches of the 12506 North-East Express train headed to Kamakhya near Guwahati in Assam from the national capital's Anand Vihar Terminal derailed taking the lives of four people and over 70 injured.

Wednesday's (October 11) train derailment claimed 4 lives

Mehtab, a local person said "The engine was coming to stand on the loop line which is different from the main line. but due to the fault on the track, this engine had derailed." Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday pledged the state government's support to all the victims of the train accident.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh

Nitish Kumar announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to be provided to the families of individuals who lost their lives in the accident.

Speaking to reporters, the CM said, "As soon as we learned about the accident, our teams have been working diligently. Regrettably, four people have lost their lives, but we are committed to assist everyone affected..." Nitish Kumar also directed the government officials to make arrangements for proper treatment of those injured in the accident and has prayed to God for their speedy recovery.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in his post on X, said that the seriously injured passenger was admitted to AIIMS and is in stable condition.

"Instructions have been given to AIIMS, Patna for quick and best treatment of the passengers injured in the train accident in Buxar, Bihar. The seriously injured passenger is admitted to AIIMS and is in stable condition. The central government is committed to providing all types of health facilities," Mandaviya said.

