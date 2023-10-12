Bihar Train Accident: At Least 4 Dead & Over 100 Injured After North East Express Train Derails In Buxar; Visuals Show Restoration Work Underway

Morning visuals from Bihar's Raghunathpur station in Buxar where the North East Express train derailed on October 11 night | ANI

Guwahati: Restoration work is underway after 21 coaches of the North East Express train derailed at Raghunathpur station in Buxar on Wednesday night (October 11). Four passengers were killed and over 100 injured after several coaches of 12506 North East Express (Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi to Kamakhya in Assam) derailed near Raghunathpur station in Bihar's Buxar district on Wednesday.

Restoration work is underway after 21 coaches of the North East Express train derailed at Raghunathpur station in Buxar last night.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his post on X (formerly Twitter) on the Bihar train derailment, shared: "I have received the news of the derailment of North East Express 12506 - from Anand Vihar to Kamakhya. We are closely monitoring the situation and are establishing contact with local authorities and other agencies."

I have received the news of the derailment of North East Express 12506 - from Anand Vihar to Kamakhya.



We are closely monitoring the situation and are establishing contact with local authorities and other agencies.

Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister’s Office also said that it is closely monitoring the unfortunate derailment of Train Number 12506 in Raghunathpur and is in touch with the District authorities in Buxar and other agencies.

Visuals from the accident spot emerged on Thursday (October 12).

Visuals from the Raghunathpur station in Buxar, where 21 coaches of the North East Express train derailed last night



Restoration work is underway.

More morning visuals from the Raghunathpur station in Buxar, where 21 coaches of the North East Express train derailed on Wednesday night, resulting in the death of at least 4 people and injuring several others.

Morning visuals from the Raghunathpur station in Buxar, where 21 coaches of the North East Express train derailed last night



4 people died and several got injured in the incident.

On the North East Express train derailment, Union Minister and Buxar MP Ashwini Kumar Choubey said, " It is a tragic incident. Four people died and several got injured. I informed the Railways Minister, DM, NDRF, SDRF, Chief Secy, and DGP about the incident last night and also appealed to people to reach there and help people. I thank people for that. The reason behind the incident is being investigated."

On the North East Express train derailment, Union Minister and Buxar MP Ashwini Kr. Choubey says, " It is a tragic incident. 4 people died and several got injured. I informed the Railways Minister, DM, NDRF, SDRF, Chief Secy, and DGP about the incident last night…

