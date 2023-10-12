Tragedy Strikes as North East Express Derails in Bihar, Leaving 4 Dead & Over 70 Injured | PTI

Patna: Four passengers were killed and over 70 injured after several coaches of 12506 North East Express (Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi to Kamakhya in Assam) derailed near Raghunathpur station in Bihar's Buxar district on Wednesday.

District magistrate of Buxar, Anshul Agarwal, confirmed that six reserved sleeper coaches of the train derailed and overturned. He also informed that the death toll is likely to go up.

Rescue operations have been hit due to pitch darkness in the area.

Injured being transferred to nearby hospitals

Principal secretary of disaster management, Pratay Amrut said that the injured are being rushed to AIIMS, PMCH and IGIMS. Seriously injured passengers are being sent to Banaras and Patna Medical College Hospitals.

All private hospitals in Patna, Bhojpur and Buxar districts have been alerted, officials said. BJP president JP Nadda spoke to Bihar party president, Samrat Chaudhury and directed him to get party workers involved in the rescue operations.