Mumbai: Western Railway Takes Major Steps To Guarantee Hygienic Meals For Passengers; Check Details Inside

Western Railway remains steadfast in its unwavering commitment towards providing passengers with the highest protocols of food safety and hygiene. In collaboration with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the Railways has implemented comprehensive measures to ensure that food quality is never compromised, and all passengers enjoy safe, hygienic meals throughout their journeys.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, in its endeavor to provide the esteemed customers with high quality food, WR follows stringent quality control and hygiene practices. One of the key focus of the Railway’s efforts is the implementation of enhanced food safety protocols across the entire supply chain. These protocols cover critical areas such as hygiene practices among food handlers, proper storage of raw materials, maintaining optimal water quality, and ensuring cleanliness during food preparation and packaging. Regular inspections are conducted to keep a check & prevent any potential contamination. Additionally, stringent waste management practices ensure food safety is upheld at every stage. Special attention is also given towards the training and certification of food vendors. Almost 900 food vendors have successfully completed the Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) program organized under the aegis of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). This comprehensive training equips vendors with the knowledge and skills necessary to adhere to the highest standards of food safety and hygiene, ensuring that the passengers receive safe and healthy meal options during their journeys. The training continues through periodic refresher courses, ensuring all vendors maintain these standards over time.

Vineet added that Western Railway also undertakes strict regulatory measures to enforce food safety. As part of these efforts, around 500 food samples were collected under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, of which 18 food samples were found sub-standard. As a result, fine totaling ₹2.8 lakh were imposed on the respective Food Business Operators, serving as a deterrent and reinforcing the importance of serving only the highest quality food to safeguard passenger health.

Vineet further stated that a key highlight of Western Railway's food safety initiatives is its active participation in the national "Eat Right India" movement, which promotes nutritious and hygienic food options. Western Railway has successfully achieved Eat Right Certification for 32 railway stations and 9 campus locations. These certified stations are spread across various divisions, viz. Ratlam (11 stations), Mumbai Central (08 stations), Vadodara (06 stations), Rajkot (04 stations), Bhavnagar (02 stations) and Ahmedabad (01 station). This certification, awarded by third-party agencies, assures passengers and railway beneficiaries that the food they consume meets rigorous health and safety standards. Furthermore, Western Railway campus canteens, including the Western Railway Headquarter Staff Canteen at Churchgate, Jagjivanram Hospital Staff Canteen in Mumbai Central, Divisional Railway Manager Office Staff Canteen in Mumbai Central & Vadodara, Chief Workshop Manger Staff Canteen in Lower Parel & Pratapnagar, NAIR Staff Canteen in Vadodara, Divisional Railway Hospital Staff Canteen in Vadodara, and the Running Room Staff Canteen in Chittaurgarh, have all received Eat Right certification. These accolades underscores the organization’s dedication to the health and welfare of its staff and their families, reflecting a commitment to providing nutritious food options and promoting a healthier lifestyle.

Western Railway’s comprehensive food safety strategy demonstrates its ongoing dedication to passenger welfare. Through these initiatives, Indian Railways continues to set high standards in food safety across its network. The focus remains on maintaining a healthy, safe, and hygienic environment for everyone who travels with and works for Western Railway.