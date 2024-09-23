Western Railway To Dismantle Kandivali Station Staircase On Platform 4 For Skywalk Construction Under MUTP-IIIA From October 1

Kandivali Station Staircase on Platform 4 to Be Dismantled for Skywalk Construction Starting October 1 | Wikimedia Commons (Representational Image)

Mumbai: As part of the ongoing station improvement initiatives under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-IIIA), significant changes are coming to Kandivali Station. The Western Railway has announced the dismantling of the existing staircase at the South end of the Foot Overbridge (FOB) on Platform No. 4.

This closure will take effect from 1st October 2024 to facilitate the construction of a new skywalk aimed at enhancing passenger accessibility and station facilities.

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is spearheading this upgrade, which is expected to streamline the movement of commuters and improve overall safety at the station. However, the dismantling of the staircase may cause temporary inconvenience for passengers.

Western Railway sincerely regrets any disruption this may cause and urges commuters to plan their travel accordingly. "Updates and alternative routes will be communicated to ensure minimal impact on daily commutes" said an official.