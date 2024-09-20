Mumbai: Western Railway's New Jogeshwari Terminus 70% Complete, Set To Enhance Connectivity By Financial Year End

Mumbai's new Jogeshwari terminus: 70% complete, poised to boost rail connectivity by year-end | File Photo

Mumbai: The new railway terminus at Jogeshwari is on track for completion by the end of the current financial year, with over 70% of the construction work already finished. Estimated at a cost of Rs. 68.99 crore, the terminus will accommodate 12 pairs of Mail and Express trains daily, significantly improving Mumbai's rail infrastructure.

According to WR, new rail terminus will have an island platform designed for 24-coach trains, also include two berthing lines and a Power Run Down line for shunting movements. Apart from that watering facility for trains will also be there . An island platform, also known as a center platform, is a railway platform that has tracks on either side and serves both tracks.

"This project is expected to relieve congestion at major Western Railway (WR) terminals such as Mumbai Central, Dadar, and Bandra, ensuring smoother long-distance train operations" said an official of WR.

"Key construction milestones achieved include the completion of a labor shed, with work ongoing on the cover shed, service building, platform, and station building. Track laying is expected to begin shortly, with the terminus well connected to suburban train services and Metro Lines 7 and 6" he said.

A standout feature of the terminus is its 600-meter-long, 12-meter-wide island platform, designed to serve two tracks simultaneously. The station will also provide essential amenities for passengers and railway staff.

According to WR, new terminus promises to boost connectivity and travel efficiency, benefiting commuters across Mumbai's western and eastern suburbs

Earlier in a meeting at Jogeshwari Station on Thursday, Mumbai North West MP Ravindra Waikar urged Western Railway officials to expedite the completion of the terminus. He requested the early inauguration of the terminus and the introduction of Konkan-bound train services. Waikar also pushed for starting local train services from Jogeshwari, a long-standing demand from local commuters.

During meeting, Waikar highlighted additional concerns such as the delayed redevelopment of Nawalkar Market, awaiting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the railways, which he requested to be expedited. Other suggestions included installing lifts and escalators, constructing a pedestrian bridge, enhancing station cleanliness, installing CCTV cameras, and improving amenities like restrooms, drinking water, and medical services.

According to Waikar, Railway officials assured them that the work of Jogeshwari terminus is progressing swiftly, apart from that work of extension of Harbour Line up to Borivali is also on track.