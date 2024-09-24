RRC Western Railway Opens Applications For 5,066 Apprentice Positions, All Details & Direct Link To Apply Here

Representational Image

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Railway (WR), has started the application process for apprentice positions. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply by visiting the official website at rrc-wr.com. The registration will remain open until October 22 at 5 PM. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5,066 apprentice posts within the organization.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the apprentice posts, candidates must have completed matriculation or Class 10 under the 10+2 education system, securing at least 50% aggregate marks from a recognized board. An ITI certificate from NCVT/SCVT is also mandatory. Candidates awaiting SSC/ITI results as of the notification date are not eligible to apply.

Age Limit: Applicants should be between 15 and 24 years of age as of October 22, 2024.

Application Fee

Candidates must pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 100 upon registration. However, those belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and women candidates are exempt from this fee. Payment can be made through debit card, credit card, or Internet banking as per the instructions on the portal.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on a merit list created from the average percentage of marks in both the matriculation (minimum 50% aggregate) and ITI examinations, with equal weight given to each. Final selection is subject to verification of original documents and a Medical Fitness Certificate.

Documents Required

Candidates must submit the following documents:

- SSC (standard 10th) or equivalent Mark Sheet

- Certificate for date of birth proof (10th standard certificate/mark sheet or School Leaving Certificate)

- Consolidated ITI mark sheet for all semesters or Provisional National Trade Certificate

- National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT or Provisional National Trade Certificate from NCVT/SCVT

- Caste certificate for SC/ST/OBC applicants

- Disability certificate for PwBD applicants

- Discharge certificate/serving certificate

Stipend

Selected apprentices will undergo a one-year training period and will receive a stipend as per the prescribed rates set by the relevant state government.

