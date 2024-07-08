Mumbai: Parel Family Saves Five Lives By Donating Organs Of Son Who Suffered Fatal Brain Stroke

The deceased Hiren Salva | FPJ

A Parel-based family, which lost their young son to a fatal brain stroke, gave new life to five other people by donating their brain dead son’s organs. The family’s timely decision of donating their son’s heart, liver, kidneys and pancreas saved five lives and also stood out as an example to spread awareness about organ donation.



Hiren Savla (41), who was running a well-off garment business, suffered from a severe brain stroke on Thursday at his residence in Parel village. Looking at the seriousness of his situation, his father along with his neighbour, immediately rushed him to Saifee Hospital in Charni Road. The team of doctors at Saifee hospital immediately provided him with necessary treatment but his body did not response to any of those, after which the doctors declared him brain dead.

Mahesh Savla, Hiren’s father, said, “I and my neighbour Dr. Nutan Sharma, who’s himself a practicing surgeon, took Hiren to Saifee hospital. As his body was not responding to the treatments, he was operated for a brain surgery but even that did not help. The doctors informed us that all of his organs were working normally except the brain, that was when one of Hiren’s aunt-in-law recommended donating his organs.”



Hiren’s aunt-in-law Sheetal Dedhia, who’s a social worker, expressed his idea to Hiren’s wife of donating his organs to the needy. Without a moment of hesitation, his wife Mittal accepted the proposal for the cause of humanity. Looking at Mittal’s confidence and her feeling of being helpful to others in such a painful situation, other members of the family also approved of the plan and gave a go ahead to the doctors.



The doctors successfully removed Hiren’s heart, liver, pancreas and two kidneys on the same day, after which his last rites were carried out on Friday morning. His organs will be transplanted and save lives of five recipient patients awaiting donations.



“This is the second time that our family has donated organs after losing a member. Before 26 years, when Hiren’s father-in-law lost his life at the age of 44 years, the family had donated his body and today the family has repeated its noble cause after Hiren’s death. It’s not easy to think about the benefit of others when we lose someone close to us, but the family has once again given an example to the society that this noble cause can save multiple lives at once,” said Dedhia.

After the Savla family’s noble cause of donating their son’s organs, various Jain sun-communities have appreciated their decision and are trying to set an example amid the community members to spread awareness about organ donation.