 Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel's son Anuj Patel suffers brain stroke, shifted to Mumbai's P D Hinduja Hospital
Anuj Patel suffered brain stroke on Sunday.

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 04:41 PM IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel's son Anuj Patel suffers brain stroke, shifted to Mumbai's P D Hinduja Hospital | Twitter @dcruz_flory

Mumbai: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel's son Anuj Patel suffered a brain stroke on Sunday and was admitted in KD Hospital, Ahmedabad. The local neurosurgeons performed an emergency procedure which stabilised him.

He was shifted by air ambulance to P D Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai, for an operative procedure. He will continue to remain in the ICU of P D Hinduja Hospital, after the surgery, till further recovery, the hospital said in a statement on Monday.

CM Shinde visited Hinduja hospital in Mahim and met the doctors who are currently treating Anuj.

