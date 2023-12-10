 SA vs IND: Deepak Chahar To Miss 1st T20I, Pacer Yet To Join Team India In South Africa After Father's Brain Stroke
SA vs IND: Deepak Chahar To Miss 1st T20I, Pacer Yet To Join Team India In South Africa After Father's Brain Stroke

It is understood that Deepak Chahar is currently attending to his father who suffered a brain stroke during a wedding function in Aligarh.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 05:33 PM IST
Seamer Deepak Chahar is not in contention to be selected in the playing eleven for the opening T20I between India and South Africa in Durban on Sunday as he is yet to join the squad due to personal reasons.

It is understood that Chahar is currently attending to his father Lokendra Singh, who suffered a brain stroke during a wedding function in Aligarh.

Chahar, in fact, missed out on the fifth and final T20 International against Australia in Bengaluru, last Sunday, as he had to rush back home after being intimated about a family member's illness.

Chahar's father's condition improves

"We got him to the hospital on time. Else, it could have been dangerous. His condition is better at the moment. People were asking, why I didn't play the final T20I against Australia. For me, my father is very important. He made me the player I am. I cannot leave him in this condition and couldn't go anywhere," Chahar told Sports Tak.

The BCCI brass understands that Chahar might not be in the best frame of mind till is father fully recovers and hence, if he doesn't wish to join the team now, he would be excused.

Chahar to join India squad only after his father is out of danger

"That's why I am staying with my father and once he is out of danger, I will start my journey to South Africa. I have talked to Rahul (Dravid) sir and the selectors," Chahar added.

The 31-year-old Rajasthan veteran boasts best figures of 6/7 in T20 an International and his prolonged absence due to injury did affect the T20 squad's balance in the past two years.

However, the other two members of the T20 squad, Shubman Gill and vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja, who were holidaying abroad after the World Cup final have directly linked up with the squad in Durban and have attended practice sessions.

