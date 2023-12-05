Deepak Chahar Missed 5th T20I vs Australia After Father Lokendra Singh Suffered Brain Stroke In Aligarh

India fast bowler Deepak Chahar had to return home from the T20I series against Australia due to a medical emergency and now it has emerged that his father Lokendra Singh Chahar suffered a brain stroke.

Lokendra Singh was attending a wedding function in Aligarh when he suffered the brain stroke and was rushed to the hospital. He is currently in the ICU and in critical condition, according to reports.

Deepak had to miss the fifth and final T20I of the series due to his father's medical condition. He was replaced by Arshdeep Singh in the Indian playing XI.

Deepak got the news about his father on December 2, immediately left for Delhi from where he went by road to reach the Mithraj Hospital in Aligarh where Lokendra Singh is admitted.

Lokendra Singh also suffered from diabetes and hypertension. The family is reportedly thinking about shifting him to Delhi or Agra for better medical care.

India beat Australia

Meanwhile, Team India defeated Australia comprehensively in the final T20I to win the series 4-1 in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Arshdeep, who came in place of Deepak, defended 10 runs in the final over to clinch victory from the jaws of defeat for India as the Men in Blue staged a stunning fightback in the final stages of the match.

Deepak played just one match in the series after replacing Mukesh Kumar in the playing XI in the fourth T20I which India won before going back home to be by his father's side.

Mukesh had also left the series mid-way and missed the fourth T20I due to his wedding with Divya Singh. He later rejoined the team for the final match in which he took 3 wickets to help India win by 6 runs.