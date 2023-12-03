IND vs AUS, 5th T20I: Australia Opt To Bowl In Bengaluru; Arshdeep Singh Returns Home With Medical Emergency

Australia captain Matthew Wade on Sunday won the toss and had no hesitation in electing to bowl first against India in the fifth and final T20 international of the series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Australia have made one change in Nathan Ellis coming in for Cameron Green.

"We will have a bowl. The wicket feels a bit tacky. One chage for us. Ellis comes in for Green. Exciting times for selectors and youngsters, to make a mark and put pressure on some of the spots," Wade said at the toss.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade(w/c), Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha.

Arshdeep flies back home

India also made one change with Arshdeep Singh going back home due to a medical emergency. Deepak Chahar replaced him in the playing XI.

"We would have loved to bowl first. I told the team to not change anything, another opportunity to play in front of an amazing crowd, so just go and enjoy (is the message to the team).

"The way batting unit has delivered, just told them to believe and execute. Arshdeep comes in for Deepak Chahar. He (Deepak) has flown back home because of a medical emergency," Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.