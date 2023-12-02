 Video: Australian Fan Shouts 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' At Raipur Stadium During IND vs AUS 4th T20I
Video: Australian Fan Shouts 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' At Raipur Stadium During IND vs AUS 4th T20I

A video went viral of an Australian cricket fan chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' at Raipur Stadium during 4th T20I.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, December 02, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Australian cricket fan chants 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. | (Credits: Screengrab)

An Australian cricket fan captured headlines during the 4th T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur as he was spotted yelling 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. In the video that has gone viral on social media, the majority of Indian public joined in the Aussie cricket fan to chant the slogan.

It's worth noting that an Aussie cricket fan was chanting the same words during the 2023 World Cup game against New Zealand in Dharamsala. Below is the clip of the Australian cricket fan chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai':

Team India bowlers script a series win with a disciplined performance:

While Team India batters could not live up to the billing with the bat as they managed 174 on the board, their bowlers did a commendable job even as the dew was in full effect at the venue. Chasing a tricky 175, Australia raced to 40-0 in 3 overs after Travis Head plundered 22 off 1 over off Deepak Chahar.

Spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel pulled things back as they shared 4 wickets between them in 8 overs while giving away only 33 runs. Visiting captain Matthew Wade tried his best and pulled all the strings, but lacked support as Australia fielded a thin and inexperienced batting line-up. The tourists eventually managed only 154-7 in their 20 overs.

The final T20I will take place in Bengaluru on December 3rd.

