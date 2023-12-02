IND vs AUS, 4th T20I: Raipur Stadium Hosts Crucial Clash On Backup Generators

India vs Australia. | (Credits: Twitter)

With the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur already short of electricity ahead of the 4th T20I between India and Australia on Friday, the crucial clash was played under emergency lights. According to a report by the Times of India, the Chattisgarh State Cricket Sangh had arranged generators worth INR 1.4 crore, which comprises of approximately 40% of the stadium's power's outstanding amount.

With the unpaid dues surging up to INR 3.16 crores at the venue since 2009, the electricity was snapped five years ago. Team India's clash against Australia could have been in jeopardy if not for the authorities' decision to arrange last-minute generators to save face.

A fixture set to be played under floodlights requires above 1000 KW power, with 600 for the floodlights and the stadium wide-eyed lighting, while air-conditioning needs 435 KW.

Team India prevail by 20 runs after setting a tricky total for Australia:

While Team India batters could not live up to the billing with the bat as they managed 174 on the board, their bowlers bowled with discipline even as the dew was in full effect on the outfield. Chasing a tricky 175, Australia raced to 40-0 in 3 overs after Travis Head plundered 22 off 1 over sent down by Deepak Chahar; hence, it looked as if the left-hander would take Australia home again.

However, spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel pulled things back as they shared 4 wickets between them in 8 overs while giving away only 33 runs. Visiting captain Matthew Wade tried his best and pulled all the strings, but didn't have support as Australia fielded a thin and inexperienced batting line-up. The tourists eventually managed only 154-7 in their 20 overs, with Wade remaining unbeaten on 36 off 23 balls.