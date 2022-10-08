Mumbai: Number of sextortion cases exceeds last years figure

Number of sextortion cases exceeds last years figure | File Photo

Statistics provided by the Mumbai Police have revealed that sextortion cases registered till August this year have already exceeded the number of last year. The Mumbai police have asked citizens to be aware and refrain from talking with strangers, especially through social media.

Last year, 54 cases of sextortion were registered, of which 30 cases were detected, and 30 to 52 people were arrested in these cases.

However, from January till August this year, 61 cases of sextortion have been registered, of which only 14 cases have been detected and 23 people have been arrested, the statistics revealed.

A cyber-crime police officer, on the condition of anonymity, said, "Sextortion is a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material, such as images of sexual nature, if you do not provide them (fraudsters) with money. Cyber crooks generally work with fake identities.

The officer further added that one should avoid talking to people they don't know online. It is understood that any content procured on a web-enabled device can be made public. If you are being threatened or coerced online, tell someone who can help you out.

"Make use of privacy settings on your social media profiles. Sexual extortion, also called "sextortion", is a kind of blackmail. The perpetrator demands sexual favours, money, or other benefits under the threat of sharing intimate or sexually explicit material," he said .

The officer further said, "Cyber-criminals create a fake account with an attractive woman and invite the victim to chat with her. The accused then convinces the victim to move their chat to a video chat platform so that they can have cybersex. "

"The accused then records the explicit video of the victim without his knowledge. In some cases, the victims are even asked to download some apps that contain malware that steals the victim's contacts and stored data from the phone, which the accused later uses to blackmail the victims. Cyber-criminals threaten to expose the victim's videos if they do not pay a hefty sum of money. The accused even shows the victim's contact list to scare them more," said the officer.

Safety measures against sextortion

Speaking about what measures one should take to ensure they do not fall prey to such crimes, an officer said, "Once a victim has fallen in the trap, he/she should not panic, immediately stop communicating with the perpetrator and report the matter to the police station."

"The victim should also preserve the evidence of blackmail and threats. It is important that one should understand the potential risks and be safe while being online. Never share personal information with strangers," he was quoted.

"Citizens must stay aware and ensure that their numbers are not available on social media, since that can be misused by fraudsters. Also, citizens should also refrain from talking to strangers. In cases of sextortion, the fraudsters hit the psyche of the victim," said Mumbai Police Spokesperson and deputy commissioner of police, Balsingh Rajput.

BOX: Sextortion cases

2021-

54 - cases registered,

30 - cases detected 30

52 - persons arrested

2022- January till August

61 - cases registered

14 - cases detected

23 - persons arrested

23 people were arrested.