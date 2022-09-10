Bizman pays Rs 31k after falling prey to sextortion; lodges cop complaint

In a recent case of sextortion, a 59-year-old garment trader from Mumbai became a victim even without sharing any information. The victim only received a video call, from which the fraudster made three clips and threatened to make them public. At first, the victim did respond to the call and paid Rs 31,500 through various bank accounts. When the victim's suspicions of fraudsters grew, she went to the LT Marg police station and filed a complaint on Wednesday, September 7.

On Tuesday, the victim received a message from an unknown WhatsApp number in which there was a photograph of an unknown woman. In the message, the sender wished to be friends with the victim. The victim ignored the message. The next day, he received a video call from the same unknown number. The victim answered the said call and found the woman indulging in obscene acts, after which the victim suspected something foul and disconnected the call and blocked the number.

In the meantime, the victim received three small clips of his video call, which were recorded by the fraudster. The fraudsters then threatened the victim that if he did not pay the money, they would make the said clips viral on his Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The victim paid Rs 31500 to the fraudster and when they demanded more money kept continuing, he lodged a complaint with LT Marg police on Wednesday. The police have registered a case on the charges of extortion, cheating, and dishonestly inducing delivery of property; criminal intimidation; identity theft; and cheating by personation by using computer resources.