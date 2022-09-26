Mumbai: Man falls prey to sextortion, files complaint

A Khar based 31year old man recently become a victim of sextortion. The victim received a video call from an unknown number and found a women involved in obscenity. Later, he received a video, and a call from 'fake' Delhi police officer, demanding money to stop making it viral. The victim lodged the complaint to the police after it.



According to the police, on September 23, the victim received a WhatsApp video call from an unknown person and when he picked that call, the victim saw an unknown woman indulging in obscenity.

After a minute, the call got disconnected and the victim received a recorded video in which he was seen attending that call. The victim then blocked that number and deleted the video.

Read Also Mumbai police ask people to not believe in fake messages on social media about child abduction

On September 25, He received a call from another unknown person who claimed to be a Delhi police officer, threatening him that the video has become viral on social media and gave a number to the victim to get the video deleted.

The victim then called on that number, the person on other side demanded Rs 15,250, as his fee to deleted the video. The victim agreed and paid the money through online transfer, police said.



When the demand for money kept continuously rising, the victim consulted with his friend who told him that he was being duped. The victim then approached the police and lodged a complaint in the matter on Sunday.

The police have registered a case under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.