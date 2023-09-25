Mumbai News: Two Booked For Assaulting Cops At Juhu Police Station, Face Multiple Criminal Charges

A case has been registered against two individuals for allegedly assaulting the police and obstructing them from performing their duties at the Juhu police station on September 24. The accused have been identified as Tarik Shaikh (28) from Malad West and Sangita Das (27) from Vile Parle West.

According to the FIR, on September 24 at 7:45 p.m., while monitoring CCTV footage, the Juhu police observed an auto stopped at Mohan Villa, Vile Parle West, with two individuals inside who appeared suspicious.

The police promptly arrived at the location and initiated an inquiry with the individuals. However, they refused to provide their names and addresses and instead began verbally abusing the police.

Criminal Background Unveiled

Despite repeated requests for their names, they eventually identified themselves as Tarik Shaikh and Sangita Das. The police then conducted a background check on Tarik Shaikh using a court checker application, which revealed multiple robbery and theft cases against him. As they attempted to flee, the police intervened.

Subsequently, Tarik Shaikh struck his head against a nearby wall in a fit of rage, while Sangita Das broke a glass bottle and assaulted the police with its jagged edge, threatening to kill them.

Injuries and Backup Request

During this incident, the police sustained minor injuries. Tarik Shaikh then aggressively confronted a constable, physically assaulting the comparable with his hands and legs. Two constables immediately called for backup from the control room.

As a result of these actions, charges have been filed against Tarik Shaikh and Sangita Das under sections 332, 34, 353, 504, and 506(2) of the IPC Act.