Mumbai News: Trader Tries To Smuggle iPhone 15s, iWatches Worth ₹50 Lakh

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs on Saturday seized Apple products, including the newly-launched iPhone 15, worth more than Rs50 lakh. The contraband was allegedly found in the baggage of a city-based trader who had arrived from Singapore. The accused, who was trying to make quick money by beating the price difference, has been arrested.

15 iPhones, 15 sets of Apple watch 9 series seized

The Customs' Air Intelligence Unit at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport intercepted the flyer as the person attempted to clear the green channel. The luggage checking led to the seizure of 15 iPhone pro max devices and 15 sets of Apple watch 9 series collectively.

“The price of the latest iPhone 15 series commands a significant premium with limited stocks available in authorised Apple outlets. The price difference due to Customs and excise levies in India is huge so makes it lucrative to smuggle iphone from Singapore and Dubai,” explained a senior Customs official.

The iPhone pro max price in India starts from Rs1.59 lakh onwards while it is available for about Rs1.21 lakh in Singapore. Similarly, the price difference of Rs 11,500 for iwatch 9 series is tempting for electronic dealers to smuggle the digital time pieces into India.

Currently, the craze for the iPhone 15 series demands a premium of Rs30,000-Rs50,000 at the Heera Panna, Irla and Manish markets.

