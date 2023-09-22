Apple Stores In Mumbai, Delhi Witness Long Queues Of Customers As iPhone 15 Series Goes On Sale Nationwide Today (Watch) |

Mumbaikars are all set to get their hands on the newly launched iPhone 15 series models as they are ready to go on sale on Friday (Sept 22). India's first Apple Store located in Mumbai's BKC witnessed long queues since today early morning as citizens line up to buy their iPhone 15.

Visuals surfaced on the internet show huge crowd waiting outside the Apple store, all lined up to enter the store and grab their iPhone 15 on the first day of sale itself.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Long queues of people seen outside Apple store at Mumbai's BKC - India's first Apple store.



Apple's iPhone 15 series to go on sale in India from today. pic.twitter.com/QH5JBAIOhs — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2023

Customers Interact With Media Present At The Outlet

A customer outside the Apple store at Mumbai's BKC said, "I have been here since 3 p.m. yesterday. I waited in the queue for 17 hours to get the first iPhone at India's first Apple store. I have come from Ahmedabad..."

Another customer, Vivek from Bengaluru said, "...I am happy I am getting my new iPhone 15 Pro. I am very excited..."

#WATCH | A customer outside the Apple store at Mumbai's BKC says, "I have been here since 3 p.m. yesterday. I waited in the queue for 17 hours to get the first iPhone at India's first Apple store. I have come from Ahmedabad..."



Another customer, Vivek from Bengaluru says, "...I… https://t.co/0deAz5JkCH pic.twitter.com/YE6m5cufC2 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2023

Aan from Ahmedabad said, "I flew in yesterday. I was here at the store at 5-6 o'clock...I was at the store opening a few months ago where I was fortunate enough to meet Tim Cook for the second time..."

#WATCH | Apple's iPhone 15 series to go on sale in India from today. Visuals from the country’s second Apple Store at Delhi's Select Citywalk Mall in Saket. pic.twitter.com/1DvrZTYjsW — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2023

Visuals from the country’s second Apple Store at Delhi's Select Citywalk Mall in Saket also show similar scenes as customers line up in front of the store to get in and try their hands on the all new iPhone 15 series models.

About iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 has a 6.1-inch screen while iPhone 15 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch screen. Both versions will be available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black colours, in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively.

The pricing for iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs 134,900 and is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs 159,900 and is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

Both are powered by the A17 Pro chip, which Apple says has the fastest performance in any smartphone and can even challenge some high-end PCs. Along with a redesigned GPU, Apple seems to think these devices could be poised to level up the kinds of games you can play on your phone. Also, both phones have a USB-C port on the bottom rather than the old Lightning port, reported The Verge.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)