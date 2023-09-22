 Apple Stores In Mumbai, Delhi Witness Long Queues Of Customers As iPhone 15 Series Goes On Sale Nationwide Today (Watch)
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiApple Stores In Mumbai, Delhi Witness Long Queues Of Customers As iPhone 15 Series Goes On Sale Nationwide Today (Watch)

Apple Stores In Mumbai, Delhi Witness Long Queues Of Customers As iPhone 15 Series Goes On Sale Nationwide Today (Watch)

Visuals surfaced on the internet show huge crowd waiting outside the Apple store, all lined up to enter the store and grab their iPhone 15 on the first day of sale itself.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
Apple Stores In Mumbai, Delhi Witness Long Queues Of Customers As iPhone 15 Series Goes On Sale Nationwide Today (Watch) |

Mumbaikars are all set to get their hands on the newly launched iPhone 15 series models as they are ready to go on sale on Friday (Sept 22). India's first Apple Store located in Mumbai's BKC witnessed long queues since today early morning as citizens line up to buy their iPhone 15.

Visuals surfaced on the internet show huge crowd waiting outside the Apple store, all lined up to enter the store and grab their iPhone 15 on the first day of sale itself.

Customers Interact With Media Present At The Outlet

A customer outside the Apple store at Mumbai's BKC said, "I have been here since 3 p.m. yesterday. I waited in the queue for 17 hours to get the first iPhone at India's first Apple store. I have come from Ahmedabad..."

Another customer, Vivek from Bengaluru said, "...I am happy I am getting my new iPhone 15 Pro. I am very excited..."

Aan from Ahmedabad said, "I flew in yesterday. I was here at the store at 5-6 o'clock...I was at the store opening a few months ago where I was fortunate enough to meet Tim Cook for the second time..."

Visuals from the country’s second Apple Store at Delhi's Select Citywalk Mall in Saket also show similar scenes as customers line up in front of the store to get in and try their hands on the all new iPhone 15 series models.

About iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 has a 6.1-inch screen while iPhone 15 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch screen. Both versions will be available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black colours, in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively.

The pricing for iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs 134,900 and is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs 159,900 and is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

Both are powered by the A17 Pro chip, which Apple says has the fastest performance in any smartphone and can even challenge some high-end PCs. Along with a redesigned GPU, Apple seems to think these devices could be poised to level up the kinds of games you can play on your phone. Also, both phones have a USB-C port on the bottom rather than the old Lightning port, reported The Verge.

Read Also
Why Does iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, AirPods Gen 2 Have USB-C Type Charger?
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Apple Stores In Mumbai, Delhi Witness Long Queues Of Customers As iPhone 15 Series Goes On Sale...

Apple Stores In Mumbai, Delhi Witness Long Queues Of Customers As iPhone 15 Series Goes On Sale...

Mumbai News: City Runs Out Of TB Medicines; BMC Says 'Have Enough Stocks'

Mumbai News: City Runs Out Of TB Medicines; BMC Says 'Have Enough Stocks'

‘No Incriminating Material To Show He Committed Acts Of Terrorism’: Bombay HC Grants Bail To...

‘No Incriminating Material To Show He Committed Acts Of Terrorism’: Bombay HC Grants Bail To...

Mumbai News: Gamdevi Police Crack Case Of ₹55 Lakh Diamond Jewellery Theft

Mumbai News: Gamdevi Police Crack Case Of ₹55 Lakh Diamond Jewellery Theft

Mumbai News: MU Students Can Now Study Simultaneously At Other Varsities

Mumbai News: MU Students Can Now Study Simultaneously At Other Varsities