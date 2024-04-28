Mira- Bhayandar: Fake Agency Dupes ₹2 Crore From 200 Overseas Job Seekers In Jesal Park, MBMC Police On Hunt

Cheated Aspirants Assemble Outside MLA Geeta Jain's Residence | FPJ

The Navghar police in Bhayandar are on the lookout of three operators of a fly-by-night placement agency who vanished after cheating more than 200 people from several states across the country to the tune of nearly Rs 2 crore by falsely promising them visas and facilitating overseas job opportunities.

According to the police, the suspects identified as-Saahil Shaikh, Suruchi and Nasrallah Ahmed Shaikh had started a placement agency in the Jesal Park area of Bhayandar (east). Apart from posting messages on social media platforms, the agency operators floated advertisements in leading daily newspapers in Punjab and various other states offering various kinds of job opportunities in countries like-Iran, Iraq and South Africa. After the job aspirants contacted the given mobile number, they were assured of facilitating visas, appointment letters and flight tickets.

The Modus Operandi Of The Scam

They were asked to send their passports to complete the visa formalities. The accused, who demanded anywhere between Rs 70,000 to Rs 1 lakh for their services, asked the job aspirants to deposit 50 percent at the time of visa confirmation and remaining after their flight tickets were booked. One of the complainants- Pawan Naseeb Singh (38) who hails from Pathankot district of Punjab was promised the job of a JCB operator in South Africa. After Singh transferred Rs 79,000, he was asked to come to the agency’s office and collect his flight ticket on 27, April.

Police Takes Action And Recovers Over 135 Passports

PtAfter a search nearly 135 passports were recovered from the office and returned to their rightful owners. Apart from slapping section 10 (for functioning as recruitment agent without valid certificate) of the Emigration Act, 1983, the police registered an offence under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intent) of the IPC against the trio who are still at large.