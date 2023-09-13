Why Does iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, AirPods Gen 2 Have USB-C Type Charger? | File

Apple has long been avoiding the change to USB-C type charger, however the tech giant could no longer avoid the changing winds and in the latest launch of its iPhone 15 series had adapted to the USB-C type charger.

However, it was not like Apple was given much of a choice as the new EU rules forced the company to make the changes along with all the other phone makers and adopt a more universal charging before the end of 2024.

As always Apple has taken the change head on and a year before the deadline it announced the change in charger type.

Why did the EU force companies to adopt USB-C Type charger?

The EU last year passed legislation forcing the companies to have a common charging port on phones, tablets and cameras. The idea was simple to ensure that this move would help to reduce e-waste. With a common charging port the users will be able to continue using their old chargers despite switching to a new smartphone.

While most smartphone users have moved to USB-C type chargers, Apple had clung on to its proprietary lightning connection since it was launched in 2012. While the deadline for mobile phones was set at 2024, for laptops the deadline is 2026.

EU's push for a standard charging port

EU had started to push for a common charging standard since 2010 when it pushed for microUSB charger as the universal cell phone charger. Post this a group of phone makers ditched proprietary cables and adapted to the microUSB.

But the EU had kept the compliance voluntary, giving Apple a chance to skip the step and hold on to its proprietary charging port.

But over time phone makers moved to USB-C type charger, while the move was quieter the push for a common charger still continued. Until January 2022 when the litigation was passed many discussions were held but a final decision was never received. However, politicians took their time and in October 2022 the European Parliament voted in favour of this rule.

However, through the long time consuming process Apple stood against the legislation as it claimed that a common charger would, "stifle innovation rather than encourage it". The company also believed that this decision would harm the consumers across the globe.

India's push towards a standard charging slot

However, it seemed that it was not just the EU that was pushing for a common charging port, even Indian consumers wanted the government to push for a standardisation of charging cables as it would reduce the inconvenience and make the charging cables more affordable.

This pushed the government to announce a standardisation of charging cables as the Type-C for electronic devices like mobiles, laptops and notebooks. The Bureau of Indian Standards earlier this year published standards for USB Type C receptacles, cables and plugs to offer a common charging solution.

