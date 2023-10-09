Mumbai News: Third Global Maritine India Summit 2023 To Be Held In BKC From October 17 to 19

Mumbai: Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday that the Third Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS) 2023 will be held in Mumbai from October 17 to 19 at the MMRDA Grounds, BKC.

He was addressing a press conference along with Minister of State (Ports, shipping and waterways) Shripad Y. Naik Sonowal said, “In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of “One Earth One Family One Future”, each session of GMIS-2023 has been designed to deliberate upon pressing global maritime issues”.

Atmanirbhar Bharat

“The summit is also aligned with Mr Modi's vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and captures a wide range of opportunities for public -private Partnerships, with investment opportunities of Rs.10 lakh crore already identified along with a potential to generate more than 15 lakh jobs”, he added.

Sonowal said, "Our vision is to foster a blue economy, promoting the development of green ports, sustainable infrastructure, cruise tourism and attracting global investments to propel the maritime industry forward."

A booklet on GMIS 2023 titled “Navigating Excellence: India’s Maritime Sector” was released on the occasion.

The 3rd edition is expected to be much bigger and more inclusive than the previous two summits organized in 2016 and 2021 in terms of scale and participation.

Read Also G20 Summit 2023: 7 Best Fashion Looks Of The Global Leaders At The Gala Dinner

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

GMIS 2023 to see participation from more than 70 countries

The GMIS 2023 is expected to draw participation from more than 70 countries. A host of senior ministers from the UAE, South Africa, Armenia, Italy, Sri Lanka, Turkmenistan, Belarus, Bangladesh, and Madagascar will be attending. The summit will host over 250 national and international speakers and CEOs, in addition to conducting more than 20 thematic sessions, including seven international roundtables and more than 13 sectoral and state discussions.

Discussions are planned on regional cooperation in BIMSTEC countries, Chabahar and INSTC (International North–South Transport Corridor), Africa, Indo -Pacific, Europe and the newly launched IMEC (India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor).

The Secretary of the ministry TK Ramachandran, emphasized the importance of the event. He said, “GMIS offers a wide canvas for Public-Private Partnerships in diverse maritime sectors such as ports, shipbuilding, waterways, and maritime education. The summit has identified several focus areas, including Ports of the Future, Decarbonisation, Coastal Shipping and Inland Water Transport (IWT), Shipbuilding, Repair and Recycling, Finance, Insurance and Arbitration, Innovation and Technology, Maritime Safety and Security, and Maritime Tourism”. Shri Rajiv Jalota, Chairman, Mumbai Port Trust, was also present at the press meet.