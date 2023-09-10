G20 Summit 2023: 7 Best Fashion Looks Of The Global Leaders At The Gala Dinner

President Droupadi Murmu hosted a G20 Gala Dinner at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 9 and several global leaders displayed their fashion prowess. Host Droupadi Murmu wore a traditional beige saree with a contrasting turquoise border with vibrant floral patterns. Whereas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a V-neck striped jacket for the dinner and white full-sleeved kurta and pyjama. Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina looked royal in a lilac saree accessorised with a pearl necklace