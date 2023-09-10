G20 Summit 2023: 7 Best Fashion Looks Of The Global Leaders At The Gala Dinner

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 10, 2023
President Droupadi Murmu hosted a G20 Gala Dinner at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 9 and several global leaders displayed their fashion prowess. Host Droupadi Murmu wore a traditional beige saree with a contrasting turquoise border with vibrant floral patterns. Whereas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a V-neck striped jacket for the dinner and white full-sleeved kurta and pyjama. Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina looked royal in a lilac saree accessorised with a pearl necklace
Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and his wife Kobita Jugnauth wore traditional outfits. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth turned up in a black bandhgala suit, his wife wore a cream saree with a black blouse with golden work at the neck and full sleeves
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wore a black suit with a maroon tie, wife Akshata's Murty outfit wore a multi-hued dress, which gave Indo-western appeal
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wore a black suit with a royal blue tie, his wife Yuko Kishida looked absolutely mesmerising in a green Kanjivaram saree having golden details which she paired with a pink satin blouse
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wore a grey suit to the gala dinner and his partner Jodie Haydon wore a blue dress with a turtleneck
French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in a black suit
Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni made an ethnic sartorial statement as she wore a black kurta set with a mauve stole draped around her shoulder to the G20 Summit Gala Dinner. She accesorised her look with a bejewelled black clutch, a dazzling bangle, a ring and a striking silver knotted necklace
