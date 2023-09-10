G20 Summit: Everything You Need To Know About The Konark Wheel Which Served As Backdrop To Welcome Global Leaders

24 wheels represent 24 hours of a day, 7 horses represent seven days of the week, 12 pairs of wheels represent twelve months of the year, and 8 primary spokes reflect the prahars (three-hour periods) of a day. The 12 zodiac signs could alternatively be represented by these 12 pairs of wheels. It is also, believed that the Konark Wheel and the Buddhist Dharmachakra, or Wheel of Karma or Law are same