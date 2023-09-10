G20 Summit: Everything You Need To Know About The Konark Wheel Which Served As Backdrop To Welcome Global Leaders

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 10, 2023
A replica of the Konark Wheel from Odisha's Sun Temple served as the backdrop of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welcome handshake with G20 leaders as they arrived at the summit venue, Bharat Mandapam on Saturday, September 9
The Sun Temple at Konark is a UNESCO World Heritage Monument and a popular tourist destination in Odisha inspired by Kalingan temple architecture. The temple's base featured 24 beautifully adorned wheels arranged in 12 pairs which showcases a chariot of the God of the Sun being pulled by 7 mighty horses
Out of these 24 wheels, 6 are on either side of the main temple, 4 are on each side of the Mukhasala, and 2 are on each side of the steps at the eastern front
The wheel size is 9 feet 9 inches in diameter, each with 8 wider spokes and 8 thinner spokes
The Konark Wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I of the Ganga dynasty. The wheel with 24 spokes, which has also been adapted into the Tricolour, embodies India's ancient wisdom, advanced civilisation and architectural excellence
Its rotating motion symbolises time, 'Kaalchakra', as well as progress and continuous change. It serves as a powerful symbol of the wheel of democracy that reflects the resilience of democratic ideals and commitment to progress in society
24 wheels represent 24 hours of a day, 7 horses represent seven days of the week, 12 pairs of wheels represent twelve months of the year, and 8 primary spokes reflect the prahars (three-hour periods) of a day. The 12 zodiac signs could alternatively be represented by these 12 pairs of wheels. It is also, believed that the Konark Wheel and the Buddhist Dharmachakra, or Wheel of Karma or Law are same
The inclusion of the Konark Wheel at the G20 Summit is a representation of India's abundant and varied cultural heritage
Thanks For Reading!