Chola Empire: 8 Facts About The Legendary Emperor Raja Raja Chola I Which Depicts Rich Indian History

Raja Raja Chola I, also known as Raja Raja The Great, was a prominent ruler of the Chola dynasty in South India. He reigned from 985 CE to 1014 CE and is widely regarded as one of the greatest emperors in the history of India
Raja Raja was a dedicated devotee of Lord Shiva & built several temples in his honour including the magnificent & unique Brihadeshwara Temple in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu
The temple is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and stands as a testament to the architectural and engineering prowess of the Cholas. It features a towering 66-meter (216-foot) vimana (tower) and a massive Nandi statue
Raja Raja Chola emphasized on the need of a strong navy and the Chola Navy was the most powerful navy in the world at the time. He expanded his kingdom by conquering other maritime lands outside India and his illustrious son Rajendra Chola further expanded the maritime empire
Raja Raja Chola had an army strength of 1.8 million soldiers, 80,000 cavalry, 60,000 war elephants, and 1000 naval ships. It was amongst the most powerful armies in the world at that time. The Cholas had extensive trade connections with regions such as Southeast Asia, China, and the Middle East
Raja Raja Chola had immense respect for females and he appointed many brave women warriors to important positions in his army
Rajaraja Chola was a patron of Tamil literature, art and culture. It is also, believed that the concept of silk sarees originated during his reign. He supported the growth of Tamil literature and encouraged the creation of numerous literary works. His court was a hub for poets, scholars, and artists
Raja Raja`s death is surrounded by mystery. While it is known that he died in 1014 CE, nobody to date knows exactly what happened to the most powerful king of his time. Raja Raja Chola I's reign is often considered a golden era in the Indian history
